Caroline Garcia (No. 10 ranking) will meet Anhelina Kalinina (No. 28) in the Round of 16 of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Wednesday, September 27.

Garcia is getting -125 odds to earn a spot in the quarterfinals versus Kalinina (+100).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Caroline Garcia vs. Anhelina Kalinina Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, September 27

Wednesday, September 27 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Caroline Garcia vs. Anhelina Kalinina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Caroline Garcia has a 55.6% chance to win.

Caroline Garcia Anhelina Kalinina -125 Odds to Win Match +100 +1200 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 55.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 51.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Caroline Garcia vs. Anhelina Kalinina Trends and Insights

In her most recent tournament, the Abierto Guadalajara, Garcia was eliminated by No. 9-ranked Maria Sakkari, 3-6, 0-6, in the semifinals.

Kalinina will look to stay on track after a 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 75-ranked Ashlyn Krueger in the Round of 32 on Sunday.

Through 61 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Garcia has played 23.4 games per match and won 51.9% of them.

Garcia has played 23.2 games per match in her 44 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In her 45 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Kalinina is averaging 21.8 games per match and winning 49.7% of those games.

Kalinina is averaging 21.7 games per match and 9.8 games per set in 29 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Garcia and Kalinina have not competed against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.