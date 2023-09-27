Caroline Garcia vs. Anhelina Kalinina: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023
Caroline Garcia (No. 10 ranking) will meet Anhelina Kalinina (No. 28) in the Round of 16 of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Wednesday, September 27.
Garcia is getting -125 odds to earn a spot in the quarterfinals versus Kalinina (+100).
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Caroline Garcia vs. Anhelina Kalinina Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, September 27
- Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Caroline Garcia vs. Anhelina Kalinina Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Caroline Garcia has a 55.6% chance to win.
|Caroline Garcia
|Anhelina Kalinina
|-125
|Odds to Win Match
|+100
|+1200
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2800
|55.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|50.0%
|7.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.4%
|51.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|48.4
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Today's WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions
Caroline Garcia vs. Anhelina Kalinina Trends and Insights
- In her most recent tournament, the Abierto Guadalajara, Garcia was eliminated by No. 9-ranked Maria Sakkari, 3-6, 0-6, in the semifinals.
- Kalinina will look to stay on track after a 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 75-ranked Ashlyn Krueger in the Round of 32 on Sunday.
- Through 61 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Garcia has played 23.4 games per match and won 51.9% of them.
- Garcia has played 23.2 games per match in her 44 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- In her 45 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Kalinina is averaging 21.8 games per match and winning 49.7% of those games.
- Kalinina is averaging 21.7 games per match and 9.8 games per set in 29 matches on hard courts in the past year.
- Garcia and Kalinina have not competed against each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.