In a match scheduled for Wednesday, Vera Zvonareva will meet Clara Tauson (No. 76) in the Round of 16 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023.

In the Round of 16, Tauson is favored over Zvonareva, with -275 odds compared to the underdog's +210.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clara Tauson vs. Vera Zvonareva Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, September 27

Wednesday, September 27 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Clara Tauson vs. Vera Zvonareva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Clara Tauson has a 73.3% chance to win.

Clara Tauson Vera Zvonareva -275 Odds to Win Match +210 +700 Odds to Win Tournament +2200 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.3% 58.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Wednesday's WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Clara Tauson vs. Vera Zvonareva Trends and Insights

Tauson is coming off a 6-4, 6-1 victory over No. 68-ranked Elina Avanesyan in Monday's Round of 32.

Zvonareva came out on top 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 against Katie Boulter in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Through 26 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Tauson has played 20.0 games per match and won 53.4% of them.

In her 17 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Tauson has played an average of 18.4 games.

In her 14 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Zvonareva is averaging 20.6 games per match and winning 46.0% of those games.

Zvonareva has played eight matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 18.4 games per match and 9.2 games per set while winning 44.9% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Tauson and Zvonareva have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.