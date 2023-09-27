In the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round of 16 on Wednesday, No. 13-ranked Daria Kasatkina takes on No. 220 Despina Papamichail.

Kasatkina is getting -1200 odds to earn a spot in the quarterfinals versus Papamichail (+625).

Daria Kasatkina vs. Despina Papamichail Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, September 27

Wednesday, September 27 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Daria Kasatkina vs. Despina Papamichail Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has a 92.3% chance to win.

Daria Kasatkina Despina Papamichail -1200 Odds to Win Match +625 +1000 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 92.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 13.8% 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 62.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.7

Today's WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Daria Kasatkina vs. Despina Papamichail Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Kasatkina beat Marta Kostyuk 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Papamichail came out on top 7-6, 7-5 against Sakura Hosogi in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

In her 58 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Kasatkina has played an average of 20.2 games.

Kasatkina has played 19.6 games per match in her 32 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Papamichail has played 29 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 20.8 games per match and winning 50.7% of those games.

Papamichail has averaged 21.3 games per match and 9.2 games per set in 20 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 55.1% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Kasatkina and Papamichail have not met on the court.

