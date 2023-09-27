Giancarlo Stanton, with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, September 27 at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is batting .190 with 12 doubles, 24 home runs and 41 walks.

In 52.5% of his 99 games this season, Stanton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 23 games this season (23.2%), homering in 5.9% of his plate appearances.

Stanton has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (33 of 99), with more than one RBI 18 times (18.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 36 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 49 .189 AVG .191 .267 OBP .283 .417 SLG .426 16 XBH 20 12 HR 12 29 RBI 29 54/18 K/BB 64/23 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings