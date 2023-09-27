Giancarlo Stanton vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Giancarlo Stanton, with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, September 27 at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is batting .190 with 12 doubles, 24 home runs and 41 walks.
- In 52.5% of his 99 games this season, Stanton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 23 games this season (23.2%), homering in 5.9% of his plate appearances.
- Stanton has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (33 of 99), with more than one RBI 18 times (18.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 36 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|49
|.189
|AVG
|.191
|.267
|OBP
|.283
|.417
|SLG
|.426
|16
|XBH
|20
|12
|HR
|12
|29
|RBI
|29
|54/18
|K/BB
|64/23
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.77 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 32nd of the season. He is 11-11 with a 3.58 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 183 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.58), 19th in WHIP (1.181), and 27th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
