The New York Giants at the moment have +12500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Giants this season on Fubo!

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +2800

+2800 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Looking to place a futures bet on the Giants to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New York Betting Insights

New York covered 13 times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

A total of seven Giants games last season went over the point total.

New York put up 333.9 yards per game on offense last season (18th in NFL), and it ranked 25th on defense with 358.2 yards allowed per game.

The Giants collected five wins at home last year and four away.

As favorites, New York was 3-2. As underdogs, the Giants were 6-5-1.

The Giants won just once in the NFC East (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the NFC as a whole.

Giants Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Daniel Jones threw for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

Jones also rushed for 708 yards and seven TDs.

On the ground, Saquon Barkley scored 10 touchdowns and accumulated 1,312 yards (82.0 per game).

In the passing game, Barkley scored zero touchdowns, with 57 receptions for 338 yards.

In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, catching 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).

Darius Slayton had 46 receptions for 724 yards (55.7 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.

Bobby Okereke compiled 149 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and five passes defended in 17 games last year for the Colts.

Bet on Giants to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Player Futures

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys L 40-0 +1000 2 September 17 @ Cardinals W 31-28 +50000 3 September 21 @ 49ers L 30-12 +550 4 October 2 Seahawks - +4000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +900 6 October 15 @ Bills - +900 7 October 22 Commanders - +12500 8 October 29 Jets - +15000 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +15000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1000 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +12500 12 November 26 Patriots - +8000 BYE - - - - 14 December 11 Packers - +4000 15 December 17 @ Saints - +4000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +700 17 December 31 Rams - +10000 18 January 7 Eagles - +700

Odds are current as of September 27 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.