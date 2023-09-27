Giants Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The New York Giants at the moment have +12500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Giants Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +2800
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500
New York Betting Insights
- New York covered 13 times in 17 chances against the spread last season.
- A total of seven Giants games last season went over the point total.
- New York put up 333.9 yards per game on offense last season (18th in NFL), and it ranked 25th on defense with 358.2 yards allowed per game.
- The Giants collected five wins at home last year and four away.
- As favorites, New York was 3-2. As underdogs, the Giants were 6-5-1.
- The Giants won just once in the NFC East (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the NFC as a whole.
Giants Impact Players
- In 16 games last year, Daniel Jones threw for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.
- Jones also rushed for 708 yards and seven TDs.
- On the ground, Saquon Barkley scored 10 touchdowns and accumulated 1,312 yards (82.0 per game).
- In the passing game, Barkley scored zero touchdowns, with 57 receptions for 338 yards.
- In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, catching 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).
- Darius Slayton had 46 receptions for 724 yards (55.7 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.
- Bobby Okereke compiled 149 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and five passes defended in 17 games last year for the Colts.
Giants Player Futures
2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Cowboys
|L 40-0
|+1000
|2
|September 17
|@ Cardinals
|W 31-28
|+50000
|3
|September 21
|@ 49ers
|L 30-12
|+550
|4
|October 2
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|5
|October 8
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+900
|6
|October 15
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|7
|October 22
|Commanders
|-
|+12500
|8
|October 29
|Jets
|-
|+15000
|9
|November 5
|@ Raiders
|-
|+15000
|10
|November 12
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|11
|November 19
|@ Commanders
|-
|+12500
|12
|November 26
|Patriots
|-
|+8000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 11
|Packers
|-
|+4000
|15
|December 17
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|16
|December 25
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|17
|December 31
|Rams
|-
|+10000
|18
|January 7
|Eagles
|-
|+700
