On Wednesday, Gleyber Torres (.371 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Torres leads New York in OBP (.346), slugging percentage (.457) and total hits (158) this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 41st in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.

In 71.2% of his 153 games this season, Torres has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 44 multi-hit games.

In 24 games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.7%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).

Torres has driven in a run in 45 games this season (29.4%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (12.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 45.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.5%.

Home Away 81 GP 71 .273 AVG .272 .350 OBP .341 .478 SLG .435 29 XBH 26 16 HR 9 38 RBI 28 51/36 K/BB 46/29 7 SB 6

