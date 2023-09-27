Gleyber Torres vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Gleyber Torres (.371 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York in OBP (.346), slugging percentage (.457) and total hits (158) this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 41st in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.
- In 71.2% of his 153 games this season, Torres has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 44 multi-hit games.
- In 24 games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.7%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Torres has driven in a run in 45 games this season (29.4%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (12.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 45.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.5%.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|71
|.273
|AVG
|.272
|.350
|OBP
|.341
|.478
|SLG
|.435
|29
|XBH
|26
|16
|HR
|9
|38
|RBI
|28
|51/36
|K/BB
|46/29
|7
|SB
|6
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.77 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (191 total, 1.2 per game).
- Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 32nd of the season. He is 11-11 with a 3.58 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 183 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 3.58 ERA ranks 17th, 1.181 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 27th.
