Hamad Medjedovic vs. Laslo Djere: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | The Astana Open
On Wednesday, Laslo Djere (No. 37 in the world) takes on Hamad Medjedovic (No. 120) in the Round of 32 of The Astana Open.
With -210 odds, Djere is the favorite against Medjedovic (+160) for this match.
Hamad Medjedovic vs. Laslo Djere Match Information
- Tournament: The Astana Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, September 27
- Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)
- Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
- Court Surface: Hard
Hamad Medjedovic vs. Laslo Djere Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Laslo Djere has a 67.7% chance to win.
|Hamad Medjedovic
|Laslo Djere
|+160
|Odds to Win Match
|-210
|38.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|67.7%
|43.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|56.9
Hamad Medjedovic vs. Laslo Djere Trends and Insights
- Medjedovic last played on August 22, 2023 in the qualifying round of the US Open, and the match finished in a 5-7, 7-6, 4-6 loss to No. 106-ranked Borna Gojo .
- Djere last played on September 1, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the US Open and was defeated 6-4, 6-4, 1-6, 1-6, 3-6 by No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic.
- In his 22 matches over the past year across all court types, Medjedovic has played an average of 24.6 games (23.1 in best-of-three matches).
- On hard courts, Medjedovic has played three matches over the past year, totaling 24.0 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 38.9% of games.
- Djere has averaged 24.6 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 62 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 50.8% of the games.
- Through 28 matches on hard courts in the past year, Djere has averaged 24.8 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set, winning 49.9% of those games.
- Medjedovic and Djere have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Belgrade Open Round of 32. Djere claimed victory in that matchup 6-4, 7-5.
- In terms of sets, Djere has taken two against Medjedovic (100.0%), while Medjedovic has captured zero.
- Djere has the upper hand in 22 total games against Medjedovic, capturing 13 of them.
- In one head-to-head match, Medjedovic and Djere have averaged 22.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.
