On Wednesday, Laslo Djere (No. 37 in the world) takes on Hamad Medjedovic (No. 120) in the Round of 32 of The Astana Open.

With -210 odds, Djere is the favorite against Medjedovic (+160) for this match.

Hamad Medjedovic vs. Laslo Djere Match Information

Tournament: The Astana Open

The Astana Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, September 27

Wednesday, September 27 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Hamad Medjedovic vs. Laslo Djere Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Laslo Djere has a 67.7% chance to win.

Hamad Medjedovic Laslo Djere +160 Odds to Win Match -210 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 43.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.9

Hamad Medjedovic vs. Laslo Djere Trends and Insights

Medjedovic last played on August 22, 2023 in the qualifying round of the US Open, and the match finished in a 5-7, 7-6, 4-6 loss to No. 106-ranked Borna Gojo .

Djere last played on September 1, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the US Open and was defeated 6-4, 6-4, 1-6, 1-6, 3-6 by No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic.

In his 22 matches over the past year across all court types, Medjedovic has played an average of 24.6 games (23.1 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Medjedovic has played three matches over the past year, totaling 24.0 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 38.9% of games.

Djere has averaged 24.6 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 62 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 50.8% of the games.

Through 28 matches on hard courts in the past year, Djere has averaged 24.8 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set, winning 49.9% of those games.

Medjedovic and Djere have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Belgrade Open Round of 32. Djere claimed victory in that matchup 6-4, 7-5.

In terms of sets, Djere has taken two against Medjedovic (100.0%), while Medjedovic has captured zero.

Djere has the upper hand in 22 total games against Medjedovic, capturing 13 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Medjedovic and Djere have averaged 22.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

