Mai Hontama (No. 148) will face Iga Swiatek (No. 2) in the Round of 16 of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Wednesday, September 27.

Swiatek is getting -10000 odds to secure a win versus Hontama (+1400).

Iga Swiatek vs. Mai Hontama Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, September 27

Wednesday, September 27 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Iga Swiatek vs. Mai Hontama Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has a 99.0% chance to win.

Iga Swiatek Mai Hontama -10000 Odds to Win Match +1400 +140 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 99.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 6.7% 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 66.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 33.6

Wednesday's WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Iga Swiatek vs. Mai Hontama Trends and Insights

Swiatek came up short 6-3, 3-6, 1-6 against Jelena Ostapenko in the Round of 16 of the US Open (her last match).

Hontama took down Nao Hibino 6-2, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

In her 77 matches over the past year across all court types, Swiatek has played an average of 18.5 games.

On hard courts, Swiatek has played 47 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 18.6 games per match while winning 63.3% of games.

Hontama has averaged 22.3 games per match in her 17 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 53.8% of the games.

Through 11 matches on hard courts in the past year, Hontama has averaged 20.5 games per match and 9.4 games per set, winning 54.4% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Swiatek and Hontama have not competed against each other.

