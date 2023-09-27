On Wednesday, Dominic Thiem (No. 81 in the world) meets Juan Pablo Varillas (No. 67) in the Round of 32 of The Astana Open.

Thiem has -300 odds to claim a win versus Varillas (+220).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Dominic Thiem Match Information

Tournament: The Astana Open

The Astana Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, September 27

Wednesday, September 27 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Dominic Thiem Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Dominic Thiem has a 75.0% chance to win.

Juan Pablo Varillas Dominic Thiem +220 Odds to Win Match -300 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 31.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 42 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's The Astana Open Previews & Predictions

Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Dominic Thiem Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 of the Chengdu Open on September 23, 2023 (his most recent match), Varillas was defeated by Grigor Dimitrov 3-6, 4-6.

In his last match, which was slated for August 30, 2023 at the US Open, Thiem was eliminated against Ben Shelton via walkover.

Varillas has played 38 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 24.9 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Varillas has played 10 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 28.5 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) while winning 46.0% of games.

Thiem is averaging 24.5 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) through his 43 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 49.2% of those games.

Thiem is averaging 24.2 games per match (24.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set in 17 matches on hard courts in the past year.

In two head-to-head-matchups, Varillas and Thiem have split 1-1. Varillas took their last battle on February 16, 2023, winning 6-4, 6-4.

When it comes to sets, it's been evenly matched between Varillas and Thiem, each winning two sets against the other.

Thiem has the upper hand in 39 total games against Varillas, taking 20 of them.

In their two matches against each other, Varillas and Thiem are averaging 19.5 games and two sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.