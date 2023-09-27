Kayla Day vs. Veronika Kudermetova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023
No. 96-ranked Kayla Day will face No. 19 Veronika Kudermetova in the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round of 16 on Wednesday, September 27.
In this Round of 16 matchup against Day (+170), Kudermetova is favored with -225 odds.
Kayla Day vs. Veronika Kudermetova Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, September 27
- Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Court Surface: Hard
Kayla Day vs. Veronika Kudermetova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Veronika Kudermetova has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Kayla Day
|Veronika Kudermetova
|+170
|Odds to Win Match
|-225
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1400
|37.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|69.2%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|6.7%
|45.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54.9
Wednesday's WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions
Kayla Day vs. Veronika Kudermetova Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Sunday, Day took down Moyuka Uchijima 6-2, 6-2.
- Kudermetova came out on top 6-3, 7-6 against Harriet Dart in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- Day has played 21.6 games per match in her 25 matches over the past year (across all court types).
- On hard courts, Day has played 14 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.7 games per match while winning 51.0% of games.
- Kudermetova has averaged 21.0 games per match in her 53 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 51.3% of the games.
- Through 30 matches on hard courts in the past year, Kudermetova has averaged 20.4 games per match and 9.4 games per set, winning 50.1% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Day and Kudermetova have not competed against each other.
