No. 96-ranked Kayla Day will face No. 19 Veronika Kudermetova in the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round of 16 on Wednesday, September 27.

In this Round of 16 matchup against Day (+170), Kudermetova is favored with -225 odds.

Kayla Day vs. Veronika Kudermetova Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, September 27

Wednesday, September 27 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Kayla Day vs. Veronika Kudermetova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Veronika Kudermetova has a 69.2% chance to win.

Kayla Day Veronika Kudermetova +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 45.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.9

Wednesday's WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Kayla Day vs. Veronika Kudermetova Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Sunday, Day took down Moyuka Uchijima 6-2, 6-2.

Kudermetova came out on top 6-3, 7-6 against Harriet Dart in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Day has played 21.6 games per match in her 25 matches over the past year (across all court types).

On hard courts, Day has played 14 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.7 games per match while winning 51.0% of games.

Kudermetova has averaged 21.0 games per match in her 53 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 51.3% of the games.

Through 30 matches on hard courts in the past year, Kudermetova has averaged 20.4 games per match and 9.4 games per set, winning 50.1% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Day and Kudermetova have not competed against each other.

