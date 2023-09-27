Linda Fruhvirtova (No. 117 ranking) will face Anna Blinkova (No. 40) in the Round of 16 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 on Wednesday, September 27.

In this Round of 16 match versus Fruhvirtova (+140), Blinkova is favored to win with -185 odds.

Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Anna Blinkova Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, September 27

Wednesday, September 27 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Anna Blinkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anna Blinkova has a 64.9% chance to win.

Linda Fruhvirtova Anna Blinkova +140 Odds to Win Match -185 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 64.9% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 44.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.7

Wednesday's WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Anna Blinkova Trends and Insights

In her last match at the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023, Fruhvirtova advanced over Rebeka Masarova via walkover.

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Blinkova took down No. 113-ranked Viktoria Kuzmova, winning 6-3, 7-5.

In her 37 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Fruhvirtova has played an average of 21.3 games.

Fruhvirtova has played 21.5 games per match in her 24 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Blinkova has played 54 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 21.4 games per match and winning 51.6% of those games.

On hard courts, Blinkova has played 33 matches and averaged 21.2 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

This is the first time that Fruhvirtova and Blinkova have matched up in the last five years.

