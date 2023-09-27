In the Round of 16 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 on Wednesday, Kateryna Baindl (ranked No. 88) takes on Lucia Bronzetti (No. 65).

Bronzetti is the favorite (-175) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Baindl, who is +135.

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Kateryna Baindl Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, September 27

Wednesday, September 27 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Kateryna Baindl Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lucia Bronzetti has a 63.6% chance to win.

Lucia Bronzetti Kateryna Baindl -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +1200 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 53.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.6

Wednesday's WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Kateryna Baindl Trends and Insights

Bronzetti is looking to stay on track after a 7-6, 6-4 victory over No. 145-ranked Jil Teichmann in Monday's Round of 32.

Baindl won 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 versus Yue Yuan in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Bronzetti has played 32 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 21.2 games per match.

On hard courts, Bronzetti has played 16 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.0 games per match while winning 45.2% of games.

Baindl is averaging 22.3 games per match in her 24 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 47.0% of those games.

On hard courts, Baindl has played 14 matches and averaged 22.9 games per match and 9.7 games per set.

Bronzetti and Baindl have matched up one time dating back to 2015, in the Courmayeur Ladies Open Round of 32. Baindl won that matchup 6-1, 6-3.

In two head-to-head sets between Baindl and Bronzetti, Baindl has yet to lose one.

Baindl and Bronzetti have faced off in 16 total games, with Baindl taking 12 and Bronzetti capturing four.

In one head-to-head match, Bronzetti and Baindl have averaged 16.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

