No. 57-ranked Marton Fucsovics will meet No. 58 Sebastian Ofner in The Astana Open Round of 32 on Wednesday, September 27.

In the Round of 32, Fucsovics is the favorite against Ofner, with -200 odds compared to the underdog's +155.

Marton Fucsovics vs. Sebastian Ofner Match Information

Tournament: The Astana Open

The Astana Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, September 27

Wednesday, September 27 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Marton Fucsovics vs. Sebastian Ofner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marton Fucsovics has a 66.7% chance to win.

Marton Fucsovics Sebastian Ofner -200 Odds to Win Match +155 +1800 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 5.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 54.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.5

Today's The Astana Open Previews & Predictions

Marton Fucsovics vs. Sebastian Ofner Trends and Insights

Fucsovics was defeated 1-6, 2-6, 1-6 against Rinky Hijikata in the Round of 64 of the US Open (his most recent match).

In the US Open (his previous tournament), Ofner was eliminated in the Round of 64 by No. 10-ranked Frances Tiafoe, 3-6, 1-6, 4-6.

In his 44 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Fucsovics has played an average of 26.3 games (22.8 in best-of-three matches).

In his 23 matches on hard courts over the past year, Fucsovics has played an average of 26.3 games (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

Ofner has averaged 26.2 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) through his 29 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 52.1% of the games.

Through six matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Ofner has averaged 27.3 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.9 games per set, winning 47.0% of those games.

Fucsovics and Ofner have not competed against each other since 2015.

