Mikhail Kukushkin vs. Nuno Borges: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | The Astana Open
In The Astana Open Round of 32 on Wednesday, No. 243-ranked Mikhail Kukushkin takes on No. 88 Nuno Borges.
Borges carries -160 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 16 over Kukushkin (+125).
Mikhail Kukushkin vs. Nuno Borges Match Information
- Tournament: The Astana Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, September 27
- Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)
- Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
- Court Surface: Hard
Mikhail Kukushkin vs. Nuno Borges Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Nuno Borges has a 61.5% chance to win.
|Mikhail Kukushkin
|Nuno Borges
|+125
|Odds to Win Match
|-160
|+4000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+3300
|44.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|61.5%
|2.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.9%
|46.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|53.4
Wednesday's The Astana Open Previews & Predictions
- Dominic Thiem vs Juan Pablo Varillas
- Laslo Djere vs Hamad Medjedovic
- Marcos Giron vs Stan Wawrinka
- Sebastian Ofner vs Marton Fucsovics
- Arthur Rinderknech vs Adrian Mannarino
Mikhail Kukushkin vs. Nuno Borges Trends and Insights
- Kukushkin most recently played on August 24, 2023 in the qualifying round of the US Open, and the matchup finished in a 6-7, 2-6 loss to No. 182-ranked Enzo Couacaud .
- Borges most recently played on September 21, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Chengdu Open and was defeated 5-7, 7-5, 3-6 by No. 325-ranked Philip Sekulic.
- In his six matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Kukushkin has played an average of 22.8 games (22.8 in best-of-three matches).
- Kukushkin has played six matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 22.8 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches).
- Borges is averaging 25.4 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) through his 29 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 46.8% of those games.
- Borges has averaged 25.3 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set through 19 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 47.9% of those games.
- Kukushkin and Borges have not competed against each other since 2015.
