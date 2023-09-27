In The Astana Open Round of 32 on Wednesday, No. 243-ranked Mikhail Kukushkin takes on No. 88 Nuno Borges.

Borges carries -160 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 16 over Kukushkin (+125).

Mikhail Kukushkin vs. Nuno Borges Match Information

Tournament: The Astana Open

The Astana Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, September 27

Wednesday, September 27 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Mikhail Kukushkin vs. Nuno Borges Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Nuno Borges has a 61.5% chance to win.

Mikhail Kukushkin Nuno Borges +125 Odds to Win Match -160 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 46.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.4

Wednesday's The Astana Open Previews & Predictions

Mikhail Kukushkin vs. Nuno Borges Trends and Insights

Kukushkin most recently played on August 24, 2023 in the qualifying round of the US Open, and the matchup finished in a 6-7, 2-6 loss to No. 182-ranked Enzo Couacaud .

Borges most recently played on September 21, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Chengdu Open and was defeated 5-7, 7-5, 3-6 by No. 325-ranked Philip Sekulic.

In his six matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Kukushkin has played an average of 22.8 games (22.8 in best-of-three matches).

Kukushkin has played six matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 22.8 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches).

Borges is averaging 25.4 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) through his 29 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 46.8% of those games.

Borges has averaged 25.3 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set through 19 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 47.9% of those games.

Kukushkin and Borges have not competed against each other since 2015.

