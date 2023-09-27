In the Round of 16 of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Wednesday, Maria Sakkari (ranked No. 6) takes on Misaki Doi (No. 331).

In this Round of 16 match against Doi (+600), Sakkari is the favorite with -1100 odds.

Misaki Doi vs. Maria Sakkari Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, September 27

Wednesday, September 27 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Misaki Doi vs. Maria Sakkari Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Sakkari has a 91.7% chance to win.

Misaki Doi Maria Sakkari +600 Odds to Win Match -1100 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +650 14.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 91.7% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 13.3% 37.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.3

Today's WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Misaki Doi vs. Maria Sakkari Trends and Insights

Doi defeated Petra Martic 7-5, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

On September 23, 2023, Sakkari won her most recent match, 7-5, 6-3, over Caroline Dolehide in the finals of the Abierto Guadalajara.

In her seven matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Doi has played an average of 17.7 games.

On hard courts, Doi has played seven matches over the past year, totaling 17.7 games per match while winning 53.2% of games.

Sakkari is averaging 22.2 games per match in her 60 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 53.6% of those games.

Sakkari has played 44 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 22.7 games per match and 9.6 games per set while winning 53.9% of games.

This is the first time that Doi and Sakkari have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

