Nadia Podoroska vs. Valeria Savinykh: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023
On Wednesday, Valeria Savinykh (No. 164 in the world) meets Nadia Podoroska (No. 87) in the Round of 16 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023.
Podoroska is getting -175 odds to take home a win versus Savinykh (+135).
Nadia Podoroska vs. Valeria Savinykh Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, September 27
- Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center
- Location: Ningbo, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Nadia Podoroska vs. Valeria Savinykh Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Nadia Podoroska has a 63.6% chance to win.
|Nadia Podoroska
|Valeria Savinykh
|-175
|Odds to Win Match
|+135
|+1600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+3300
|63.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|42.6%
|5.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.9%
|51.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|48.7
Wednesday's WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions
Nadia Podoroska vs. Valeria Savinykh Trends and Insights
- Podoroska took down Xiyu Wang 7-6, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Savinykh clinched a victory against No. 48-ranked Varvara Gracheva, winning 7-5, 7-5.
- Podoroska has played 27 matches over the past year across all court types, and 20.4 games per match.
- Through 10 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Podoroska has played 19.2 games per match and won 43.8% of them.
- Savinykh is averaging 20.8 games per match in her 17 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 51.3% of those games.
- Savinykh has averaged 21.1 games per match and 9.7 games per set through 16 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.7% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Podoroska and Savinykh have not competed against each other.
