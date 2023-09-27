On Wednesday, Valeria Savinykh (No. 164 in the world) meets Nadia Podoroska (No. 87) in the Round of 16 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023.

Podoroska is getting -175 odds to take home a win versus Savinykh (+135).

Nadia Podoroska vs. Valeria Savinykh Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, September 27

Wednesday, September 27 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Nadia Podoroska vs. Valeria Savinykh Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Nadia Podoroska has a 63.6% chance to win.

Nadia Podoroska Valeria Savinykh -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 51.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.7

Nadia Podoroska vs. Valeria Savinykh Trends and Insights

Podoroska took down Xiyu Wang 7-6, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Savinykh clinched a victory against No. 48-ranked Varvara Gracheva, winning 7-5, 7-5.

Podoroska has played 27 matches over the past year across all court types, and 20.4 games per match.

Through 10 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Podoroska has played 19.2 games per match and won 43.8% of them.

Savinykh is averaging 20.8 games per match in her 17 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 51.3% of those games.

Savinykh has averaged 21.1 games per match and 9.7 games per set through 16 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.7% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Podoroska and Savinykh have not competed against each other.

