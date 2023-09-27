In the Round of 16 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 on Wednesday, Katerina Siniakova (ranked No. 90) meets Sorana Cirstea (No. 26).

In the Round of 16, Cirstea is favored over Siniakova, with -210 odds against the underdog's +160.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sorana Cirstea vs. Katerina Siniakova Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, September 27

Wednesday, September 27 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sorana Cirstea vs. Katerina Siniakova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sorana Cirstea has a 67.7% chance to win.

Sorana Cirstea Katerina Siniakova -210 Odds to Win Match +160 +750 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 11.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 55.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Wednesday's WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Sorana Cirstea vs. Katerina Siniakova Trends and Insights

Cirstea took down Claire Liu 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Siniakova will look to stay on track after a 6-0, 6-4 victory over No. 142-ranked Elizabeth Mandlik in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Cirstea has played 42 matches over the past year across all court types, and 22.6 games per match.

In her 30 matches on hard courts over the past year, Cirstea has played an average of 21.4 games.

Siniakova is averaging 21.3 games per match through her 32 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 51.0% of those games.

Siniakova has averaged 21.7 games per match and 11.3 games per set through 23 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 49.7% of those games.

Cirstea and Siniakova have not matched up against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.