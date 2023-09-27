Stan Wawrinka vs. Marcos Giron: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | The Astana Open
On Wednesday, Stan Wawrinka (No. 47 in the world) meets Marcos Giron (No. 82) in the Round of 32 of The Astana Open.
In this Round of 32 match versus Giron (+145), Wawrinka is favored to win with -190 odds.
Stan Wawrinka vs. Marcos Giron Match Information
- Tournament: The Astana Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, September 27
- Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)
- Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
- Court Surface: Hard
Stan Wawrinka vs. Marcos Giron Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Stan Wawrinka has a 65.5% chance to win.
|Stan Wawrinka
|Marcos Giron
|-190
|Odds to Win Match
|+145
|+1100
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2500
|65.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|40.8%
|8.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.8%
|54.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.3
Stan Wawrinka vs. Marcos Giron Trends and Insights
- Wawrinka lost 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 2-6 versus Jannik Sinner in the Round of 32 of the US Open (his most recent match).
- In the Chengdu Open (his last tournament), Giron was defeated in the Round of 16 by No. 67-ranked Arthur Rinderknech, 6-7, 4-6.
- Through 42 matches over the past year (across all court types), Wawrinka has played 27.5 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.7% of them.
- In his 23 matches on hard courts over the past year, Wawrinka has played an average of 27.4 games (24.7 in best-of-three matches).
- In his 54 matches in the past year across all court types, Giron is averaging 24.8 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.1% of those games.
- On hard courts, Giron has played 34 matches and averaged 24.3 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.
- Wawrinka and Giron have not matched up against each other since 2015.
