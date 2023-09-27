On Wednesday, Stan Wawrinka (No. 47 in the world) meets Marcos Giron (No. 82) in the Round of 32 of The Astana Open.

In this Round of 32 match versus Giron (+145), Wawrinka is favored to win with -190 odds.

Stan Wawrinka vs. Marcos Giron Match Information

Tournament: The Astana Open

The Astana Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, September 27

Wednesday, September 27 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Stan Wawrinka vs. Marcos Giron Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stan Wawrinka has a 65.5% chance to win.

Stan Wawrinka Marcos Giron -190 Odds to Win Match +145 +1100 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 8.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 54.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.3

Stan Wawrinka vs. Marcos Giron Trends and Insights

Wawrinka lost 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 2-6 versus Jannik Sinner in the Round of 32 of the US Open (his most recent match).

In the Chengdu Open (his last tournament), Giron was defeated in the Round of 16 by No. 67-ranked Arthur Rinderknech, 6-7, 4-6.

Through 42 matches over the past year (across all court types), Wawrinka has played 27.5 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.7% of them.

In his 23 matches on hard courts over the past year, Wawrinka has played an average of 27.4 games (24.7 in best-of-three matches).

In his 54 matches in the past year across all court types, Giron is averaging 24.8 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.1% of those games.

On hard courts, Giron has played 34 matches and averaged 24.3 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.

Wawrinka and Giron have not matched up against each other since 2015.

