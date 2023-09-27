Yankees vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest features the Toronto Blue Jays (87-70) and the New York Yankees (80-77) squaring off at Rogers Centre in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-2 victory for the Blue Jays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:07 PM ET on September 27.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (11-11) to the mound, while Gerrit Cole (14-4) will take the ball for the Yankees.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 4, Yankees 3.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
Explore More About This Game
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The previous 10 Yankees contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The Yankees have been victorious in 26, or 44.8%, of the 58 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, New York has been victorious 24 times in 50 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- New York scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (655 total, 4.2 per game).
- The Yankees have the seventh-best ERA (3.95) in the majors this season.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 21
|Blue Jays
|W 5-3
|Gerrit Cole vs José Berríos
|September 22
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-1
|Luke Weaver vs Brandon Pfaadt
|September 24
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-1
|Carlos Rodón vs Zac Gallen
|September 25
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-4
|Clarke Schmidt vs Merrill Kelly
|September 26
|@ Blue Jays
|W 2-0
|Michael King vs Kevin Gausman
|September 27
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs José Berríos
|September 28
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Chris Bassitt
|September 29
|@ Royals
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Jordan Lyles
|September 30
|@ Royals
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Jordan Lyles
|October 1
|@ Royals
|-
|Michael King vs Zack Greinke
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.