The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees will meet on Wednesday at Rogers Centre, at 7:07 PM ET, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Gleyber Torres among those expected to step up at the plate.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Time: 7:07 PM ET

TV Channel: SNET

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Venue: Rogers Centre

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 216 home runs.

New York is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .226 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York ranks 24th in the majors with 655 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .303.

The Yankees rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

New York averages nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-most in the majors.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.95 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.231 as a pitching staff, which is the sixth-best in baseball this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Gerrit Cole (14-4) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw eight innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits.

He has 23 quality starts in 32 chances this season.

Cole has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 9/21/2023 Blue Jays W 5-3 Home Gerrit Cole José Berríos 9/22/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-1 Home Luke Weaver Brandon Pfaadt 9/24/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-1 Home Carlos Rodón Zac Gallen 9/25/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Home Clarke Schmidt Merrill Kelly 9/26/2023 Blue Jays W 2-0 Away Michael King Kevin Gausman 9/27/2023 Blue Jays - Away Gerrit Cole José Berríos 9/28/2023 Blue Jays - Away Luke Weaver Chris Bassitt 9/29/2023 Royals - Away Carlos Rodón Jordan Lyles 9/30/2023 Royals - Away Clarke Schmidt Jordan Lyles 10/1/2023 Royals - Away Michael King Zack Greinke

