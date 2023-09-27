The Toronto Blue Jays (87-70) will lean on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. when they host Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (80-77) at Rogers Centre on Wednesday, September 27. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:07 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Yankees have -105 odds to upset. A 7-run total is listed in the game.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Jose Berrios - TOR (11-11, 3.58 ERA) vs Gerrit Cole - NYY (14-4, 2.75 ERA)

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Blue Jays Moneyline Yankees Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 7 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have won 59, or 55.1%, of the 107 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Blue Jays have gone 59-48 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (55.1% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Toronto, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Blue Jays were favored on the moneyline for five of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Yankees have been victorious in 26, or 44.8%, of the 58 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Yankees have won 24 of 50 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+280) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+155) Estevan Florial 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+250) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th

