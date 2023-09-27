Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Blue Jays on September 27, 2023
The Toronto Blue Jays host the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Gleyber Torres and others in this contest.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 158 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 65 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.
- He has a slash line of .272/.346/.457 so far this season.
- Torres will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double and two walks.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 25
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 24
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has 94 hits with 15 doubles, 35 home runs, 83 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .266/.402/.605 on the year.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 22
|4-for-4
|3
|3
|6
|14
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 21
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 20
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
José Berríos Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Berrios Stats
- The Blue Jays' Jose Berrios (11-11) will make his 32nd start of the season.
- In 31 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 15 of them.
- Berrios has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 31 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 29-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.58), 19th in WHIP (1.181), and 27th in K/9 (8.5).
Berrios Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Yankees
|Sep. 21
|5.2
|7
|4
|4
|6
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 15
|7.0
|5
|0
|0
|8
|0
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 10
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|7
|2
|at Athletics
|Sep. 4
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|7
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 29
|6.0
|6
|5
|5
|2
|2
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Guerrero Stats
- Guerrero has put up 155 hits with 28 doubles, 26 home runs and 65 walks. He has driven in 94 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashing .265/.345/.445 on the year.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 24
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 23
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 21
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
George Springer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Springer Stats
- George Springer has 152 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 59 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.
- He's slashing .255/.326/.403 on the year.
Springer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 24
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 23
|1-for-6
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 22
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Yankees
|Sep. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
