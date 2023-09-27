The Toronto Blue Jays host the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Gleyber Torres and others in this contest.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Torres Stats

Torres has 158 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 65 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He has a slash line of .272/.346/.457 so far this season.

Torres will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double and two walks.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 25 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 24 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 94 hits with 15 doubles, 35 home runs, 83 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .266/.402/.605 on the year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 22 4-for-4 3 3 6 14 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 21 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 20 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

José Berríos Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Berrios Stats

The Blue Jays' Jose Berrios (11-11) will make his 32nd start of the season.

In 31 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 15 of them.

Berrios has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 31 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 29-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.58), 19th in WHIP (1.181), and 27th in K/9 (8.5).

Berrios Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Sep. 21 5.2 7 4 4 6 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 15 7.0 5 0 0 8 0 vs. Royals Sep. 10 7.0 5 2 2 7 2 at Athletics Sep. 4 6.0 4 2 2 7 1 vs. Nationals Aug. 29 6.0 6 5 5 2 2

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has put up 155 hits with 28 doubles, 26 home runs and 65 walks. He has driven in 94 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .265/.345/.445 on the year.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 24 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0 at Rays Sep. 23 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Sep. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Sep. 21 0-for-1 0 0 1 0 0

George Springer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Springer Stats

George Springer has 152 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 59 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.

He's slashing .255/.326/.403 on the year.

Springer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 24 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 at Rays Sep. 23 1-for-6 1 0 2 2 0 at Rays Sep. 22 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 1 at Yankees Sep. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

