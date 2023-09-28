Adam Duvall vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Adam Duvall (hitting .188 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is hitting .249 with 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 22 walks.
- Duvall has picked up a hit in 51 of 87 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 23.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36 games this season (41.4%), Duvall has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (13.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 42.5% of his games this year (37 of 87), with two or more runs five times (5.7%).
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|43
|.278
|AVG
|.222
|.337
|OBP
|.277
|.596
|SLG
|.481
|25
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|10
|33
|RBI
|25
|56/12
|K/BB
|51/10
|1
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Orioles have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.96).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kremer (12-5) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 32nd start of the season. He has a 4.25 ERA in 167 1/3 innings pitched, with 149 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (4.25), 38th in WHIP (1.333), and 33rd in K/9 (8) among pitchers who qualify.
