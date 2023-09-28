On Thursday, Arthur Rinderknech (No. 66 in the world) meets Adrian Mannarino (No. 34) in the Round of 32 of The Astana Open.

In the Round of 32, Mannarino is favored over Rinderknech, with -185 odds against the underdog's +140.

Adrian Mannarino vs. Arthur Rinderknech Match Information

Tournament: The Astana Open

The Astana Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Thursday, September 28

Thursday, September 28 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Adrian Mannarino vs. Arthur Rinderknech Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Adrian Mannarino has a 64.9% chance to win.

Adrian Mannarino Arthur Rinderknech -185 Odds to Win Match +140 +800 Odds to Win Tournament +1800 64.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 41.7% 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.3% 54.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.9

Thursday's The Astana Open Previews & Predictions

Adrian Mannarino vs. Arthur Rinderknech Trends and Insights

Mannarino last competed on September 1, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the US Open, and the match ended in a 6-4, 2-6, 3-6, 6-7 defeat by No. 10-ranked Frances Tiafoe .

In his last match on September 24, 2023, Rinderknech was defeated 3-6, 3-6 against Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals of the Chengdu Open.

Mannarino has played 54 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 24.8 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Mannarino has played 32 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.7 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.5% of games.

Rinderknech has played 51 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 25.0 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.4% of those games.

Rinderknech has averaged 23.2 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set through 26 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 48.5% of those games.

Mannarino and Rinderknech have matched up one time dating back to 2015, in the National Bank Open Round of 64. Mannarino won that match 6-3, 6-3.

In terms of sets, Mannarino has secured two versus Rinderknech (100.0%), while Rinderknech has captured zero.

Mannarino and Rinderknech have faced off in 18 total games, with Mannarino taking 12 and Rinderknech securing six.

Rinderknech and Mannarino have played one time, and they have averaged 18.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

