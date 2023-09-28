No. 25-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will face Yi Zhou in the China Open Round of 32 on Thursday, September 28.

Compared to the underdog Zhou (+1000), Davidovich Fokina is favored (-3000) to get to the Round of 16.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Yi Zhou Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Thursday, September 28

Thursday, September 28 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Yi Zhou Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has a 96.8% chance to win.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Yi Zhou -3000 Odds to Win Match +1000 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 96.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 9.1% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 67.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 32.2

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Yi Zhou Trends and Insights

Davidovich Fokina lost 1-6, 0-6, 6-3, 3-6 versus Tommy Paul in the Round of 32 of the US Open (his most recent match).

In the Zhuhai Championships (his last tournament), Zhou was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 102-ranked Cristian Garin, 6-4, 4-6, 2-6.

Davidovich Fokina has played 24.5 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 55 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Davidovich Fokina has played 33 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 22.7 games per match (20.3 in best-of-three matches).

Zhou has averaged 28.0 games per match (28.0 in best-of-three matches) in his one match played in the past year across all court types, while winning 42.9% of the games.

Zhou has averaged 28.0 games per match (28.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.3 games per set through one match on hard courts in the past year, winning 42.9% of those games.

This is the first time that Davidovich Fokina and Zhou have played in the last five years.

