Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Yi Zhou: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
No. 25-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will face Yi Zhou in the China Open Round of 32 on Thursday, September 28.
Compared to the underdog Zhou (+1000), Davidovich Fokina is favored (-3000) to get to the Round of 16.
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Yi Zhou Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Thursday, September 28
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Yi Zhou Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has a 96.8% chance to win.
|Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
|Yi Zhou
|-3000
|Odds to Win Match
|+1000
|+4000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|96.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|9.1%
|2.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|67.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|32.2
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Yi Zhou Trends and Insights
- Davidovich Fokina lost 1-6, 0-6, 6-3, 3-6 versus Tommy Paul in the Round of 32 of the US Open (his most recent match).
- In the Zhuhai Championships (his last tournament), Zhou was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 102-ranked Cristian Garin, 6-4, 4-6, 2-6.
- Davidovich Fokina has played 24.5 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 55 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
- Davidovich Fokina has played 33 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 22.7 games per match (20.3 in best-of-three matches).
- Zhou has averaged 28.0 games per match (28.0 in best-of-three matches) in his one match played in the past year across all court types, while winning 42.9% of the games.
- Zhou has averaged 28.0 games per match (28.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.3 games per set through one match on hard courts in the past year, winning 42.9% of those games.
- This is the first time that Davidovich Fokina and Zhou have played in the last five years.
