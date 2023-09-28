On Thursday, Andy Murray (No. 40 in the world) faces Alex de Minaur (No. 12) in the Round of 32 of the China Open.

de Minaur is getting -275 odds to clinch a spot in the Round of 16 over Murray (+210).

Alex de Minaur vs. Andy Murray Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Thursday, September 28

Thursday, September 28 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Alex de Minaur vs. Andy Murray Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alex de Minaur has a 73.3% chance to win.

Alex de Minaur Andy Murray -275 Odds to Win Match +210 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 58.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.9

Alex de Minaur vs. Andy Murray Trends and Insights

de Minaur is coming off a loss to No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev, 6-2, 4-6, 1-6, 2-6, in the Round of 16 at the US Open.

In the Zhuhai Championships (his previous tournament), Murray was beaten in the Round of 16 by No. 63-ranked Aslan Karatsev, 6-4, 3-6, 2-6.

de Minaur has played 23.4 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 63 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Through 44 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, de Minaur has played 23.6 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 55.6% of them.

Murray has played 34 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 27.4 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.9% of those games.

Murray is averaging 27.4 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set in 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

de Minaur and Murray have played two times dating back to 2015, and de Minaur has a 2-0 advantage, including a 6-3, 6-1 win in their most recent meeting on June 20, 2023 at the cinch Championships.

In terms of sets, de Minaur has taken four versus Murray (100.0%), while Murray has clinched zero.

de Minaur and Murray have competed in 32 total games, and de Minaur has won more often, capturing 24 of them.

In their two matches against each other, de Minaur and Murray are averaging 16.0 games and 2.0 sets.

