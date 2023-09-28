Alex Verdugo vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.121 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Thursday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Rays.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo?
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is batting .265 with 37 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 45 walks.
- Verdugo has gotten a hit in 90 of 136 games this year (66.2%), with at least two hits on 38 occasions (27.9%).
- He has gone deep in 13 games this season (9.6%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Verdugo has had an RBI in 38 games this season (27.9%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (9.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 64 games this year (47.1%), including 14 multi-run games (10.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy?
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|65
|.279
|AVG
|.250
|.342
|OBP
|.309
|.454
|SLG
|.395
|33
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|26
|42/24
|K/BB
|47/21
|2
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 3.96 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kremer makes the start for the Orioles, his 32nd of the season. He is 12-5 with a 4.25 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 167 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (4.25), 38th in WHIP (1.333), and 33rd in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
