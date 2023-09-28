Alexei Popyrin vs. Sebastian Korda: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | The Astana Open
No. 45-ranked Alexei Popyrin will take on No. 28 Sebastian Korda in The Astana Open Round of 32 on Thursday, September 28.
In this Round of 32 matchup, Korda is favored (-350) versus Popyrin (+240) .
Alexei Popyrin vs. Sebastian Korda Match Information
- Tournament: The Astana Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Thursday, September 28
- Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)
- Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
- Court Surface: Hard
Alexei Popyrin vs. Sebastian Korda Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Korda has a 77.8% chance to win.
|Alexei Popyrin
|Sebastian Korda
|+240
|Odds to Win Match
|-350
|+2800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+500
|29.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|77.8%
|3.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|16.7%
|41.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.9
Alexei Popyrin vs. Sebastian Korda Trends and Insights
- Popyrin last competed on August 28, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the US Open, and the matchup finished in a 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 loss to No. 128-ranked Dominic Stephan Stricker .
- In his last match on September 25, 2023, Korda came up short 5-7, 4-6 versus Karen Khachanov in the semifinals of the Zhuhai Championships.
- Popyrin has played 52 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 27.8 games per match (25.6 in best-of-three matches).
- Popyrin has played 25 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 28.4 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches).
- Korda is averaging 25.5 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 43 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 52.7% of those games.
- On hard courts, Korda has played 34 matches and averaged 25.3 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set.
- In the one match between Popyrin and Korda dating back to 2015, in the 2020 ATP Challenger Eckental, Germany Men Singles quarterfinals, Korda won 6-4, 6-4.
- In terms of sets, Korda has secured two versus Popyrin (100.0%), while Popyrin has clinched zero.
- Korda and Popyrin have competed in 20 total games, and Korda has won more often, claiming 12 of them.
- In one match between Popyrin and Korda, they have played 20 games and two sets per match on average.
