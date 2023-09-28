No. 45-ranked Alexei Popyrin will take on No. 28 Sebastian Korda in The Astana Open Round of 32 on Thursday, September 28.

In this Round of 32 matchup, Korda is favored (-350) versus Popyrin (+240) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alexei Popyrin vs. Sebastian Korda Match Information

Tournament: The Astana Open

The Astana Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Thursday, September 28

Thursday, September 28 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Alexei Popyrin vs. Sebastian Korda Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Korda has a 77.8% chance to win.

Alexei Popyrin Sebastian Korda +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +500 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 41.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's The Astana Open Previews & Predictions

Alexei Popyrin vs. Sebastian Korda Trends and Insights

Popyrin last competed on August 28, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the US Open, and the matchup finished in a 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 loss to No. 128-ranked Dominic Stephan Stricker .

In his last match on September 25, 2023, Korda came up short 5-7, 4-6 versus Karen Khachanov in the semifinals of the Zhuhai Championships.

Popyrin has played 52 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 27.8 games per match (25.6 in best-of-three matches).

Popyrin has played 25 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 28.4 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches).

Korda is averaging 25.5 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 43 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 52.7% of those games.

On hard courts, Korda has played 34 matches and averaged 25.3 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set.

In the one match between Popyrin and Korda dating back to 2015, in the 2020 ATP Challenger Eckental, Germany Men Singles quarterfinals, Korda won 6-4, 6-4.

In terms of sets, Korda has secured two versus Popyrin (100.0%), while Popyrin has clinched zero.

Korda and Popyrin have competed in 20 total games, and Korda has won more often, claiming 12 of them.

In one match between Popyrin and Korda, they have played 20 games and two sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.