No. 315-ranked Alibek Kachmazov will meet No. 119 Corentin Moutet in The Astana Open Round of 32 on Thursday, September 28.

With -165 odds, Moutet is favored over Kachmazov (+130) for this match.

Alibek Kachmazov vs. Corentin Moutet Match Information

Tournament: The Astana Open

The Astana Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Thursday, September 28

Thursday, September 28 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Alibek Kachmazov vs. Corentin Moutet Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Corentin Moutet has a 62.3% chance to win.

Alibek Kachmazov Corentin Moutet +130 Odds to Win Match -165 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 48.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.5

Alibek Kachmazov vs. Corentin Moutet Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Wednesday, Kachmazov beat No. 162-ranked Damir Dzumhur, 7-6, 7-6.

In his last match in the Round of 16 of the Chengdu Open, Moutet lost 2-6, 4-6 against Miomir Kecmanovic.

Kachmazov has played three matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 25.3 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Kachmazov has played three matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.3 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 53.9% of games.

Moutet has played 36 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 25.1 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.6% of those games.

Moutet has played 22 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 24.5 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set while winning 49.6% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Kachmazov and Moutet have not met on the court.

