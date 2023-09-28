Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will take on Ekaterina Alexandrova in the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 quarterfinals on Thursday, September 28.

Alexandrova carries -190 odds to take home a win against Pavlyuchenkova (+145).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, September 28

Thursday, September 28 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ekaterina Alexandrova has a 65.5% chance to win.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Ekaterina Alexandrova +145 Odds to Win Match -190 +1800 Odds to Win Tournament +900 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 5.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 10.0% 43.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Pavlyuchenkova beat Linda Noskova 6-3, 4-6, 6-0.

Alexandrova defeated Liudmila Samsonova 6-4, 6-2 in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

Pavlyuchenkova has played 21.6 games per match in her 20 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Through eight matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Pavlyuchenkova has played 21.1 games per match and won 43.2% of them.

Alexandrova has averaged 21.7 games per match in her 56 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 53.6% of the games.

Alexandrova has averaged 22.1 games per match and 9.8 games per set through 32 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.6% of those games.

Pavlyuchenkova and Alexandrova have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.