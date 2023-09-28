Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will take on Ekaterina Alexandrova in the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 quarterfinals on Thursday, September 28.
Alexandrova carries -190 odds to take home a win against Pavlyuchenkova (+145).
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Thursday, September 28
- Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Court Surface: Hard
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Ekaterina Alexandrova has a 65.5% chance to win.
|Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
|Ekaterina Alexandrova
|+145
|Odds to Win Match
|-190
|+1800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+900
|40.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|65.5%
|5.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|10.0%
|43.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|56.2
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Pavlyuchenkova beat Linda Noskova 6-3, 4-6, 6-0.
- Alexandrova defeated Liudmila Samsonova 6-4, 6-2 in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.
- Pavlyuchenkova has played 21.6 games per match in her 20 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
- Through eight matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Pavlyuchenkova has played 21.1 games per match and won 43.2% of them.
- Alexandrova has averaged 21.7 games per match in her 56 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 53.6% of the games.
- Alexandrova has averaged 22.1 games per match and 9.8 games per set through 32 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.6% of those games.
- Pavlyuchenkova and Alexandrova have not played each other since 2015.
