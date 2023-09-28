No. 10-ranked Caroline Garcia will meet No. 28 Anhelina Kalinina in the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round of 16 on Thursday, September 28.

In the Round of 16, Garcia is the favorite against Kalinina, with -125 odds compared to the underdog's +100.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Caroline Garcia vs. Anhelina Kalinina Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, September 28

Thursday, September 28 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Caroline Garcia vs. Anhelina Kalinina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Caroline Garcia has a 55.6% chance to win.

Caroline Garcia Anhelina Kalinina -125 Odds to Win Match +100 +1200 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 55.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 51.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Thursday's WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Caroline Garcia vs. Anhelina Kalinina Trends and Insights

In the semifinals of the Abierto Guadalajara on September 22, 2023 (her most recent match), Garcia was defeated by Maria Sakkari 3-6, 0-6.

Kalinina will look to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 75-ranked Ashlyn Krueger in the Round of 32 on Sunday.

Garcia has played 23.4 games per match in her 61 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Through 44 matches over the past year on hard courts, Garcia has played 23.2 games per match and won 52.0% of them.

Kalinina has averaged 21.8 games per match through her 45 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 49.7% of the games.

Kalinina is averaging 21.7 games per match and 9.8 games per set in 29 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Garcia and Kalinina have not played against each other.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.