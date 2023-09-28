Connor Wong vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.067 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Thursday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rays.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong has 26 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 22 walks while batting .241.
- In 54.9% of his games this season (62 of 113), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (15.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 7.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Wong has had at least one RBI in 23.0% of his games this year (26 of 113), with more than one RBI nine times (8.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 38.9% of his games this season (44 of 113), he has scored, and in nine of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|55
|.270
|AVG
|.210
|.327
|OBP
|.261
|.427
|SLG
|.369
|16
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|15
|62/12
|K/BB
|67/10
|6
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Orioles have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 176 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his 32nd of the season. He is 12-5 with a 4.25 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 167 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (4.25), 38th in WHIP (1.333), and 33rd in K/9 (8) among pitchers who qualify.
