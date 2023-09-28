Diana Shnaider vs. Petra Kvitova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023
Diana Shnaider will take on Petra Kvitova in the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 quarterfinals on Thursday, September 28.
With -550 odds, Kvitova is the favorite against Shnaider (+350) in this matchup.
Diana Shnaider vs. Petra Kvitova Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Thursday, September 28
- Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center
- Location: Ningbo, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Diana Shnaider vs. Petra Kvitova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Petra Kvitova has an 84.6% chance to win.
|Diana Shnaider
|Petra Kvitova
|+350
|Odds to Win Match
|-550
|+1800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+240
|22.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|84.6%
|5.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|29.4%
|39
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|61
Diana Shnaider vs. Petra Kvitova Trends and Insights
- Shnaider defeated Kamilla Rakhimova 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
- In her most recent scheduled match, Kvitova was handed a walkover win over Yulia Putintseva at the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023.
- Shnaider has played 27 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 21.5 games per match.
- On hard courts, Shnaider has played 14 matches over the past year, totaling 22.4 games per match while winning 50.3% of games.
- Kvitova has averaged 21.1 games per match through her 44 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 54.5% of the games.
- Kvitova has played 33 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 21.5 games per match and 10.0 games per set while winning 53.9% of games.
- This is the first time that Shnaider and Kvitova have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
