Diana Shnaider will take on Petra Kvitova in the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 quarterfinals on Thursday, September 28.

With -550 odds, Kvitova is the favorite against Shnaider (+350) in this matchup.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Diana Shnaider vs. Petra Kvitova Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, September 28

Thursday, September 28 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diana Shnaider vs. Petra Kvitova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Petra Kvitova has an 84.6% chance to win.

Diana Shnaider Petra Kvitova +350 Odds to Win Match -550 +1800 Odds to Win Tournament +240 22.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 84.6% 5.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 29.4% 39 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Diana Shnaider vs. Petra Kvitova Trends and Insights

Shnaider defeated Kamilla Rakhimova 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

In her most recent scheduled match, Kvitova was handed a walkover win over Yulia Putintseva at the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023.

Shnaider has played 27 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 21.5 games per match.

On hard courts, Shnaider has played 14 matches over the past year, totaling 22.4 games per match while winning 50.3% of games.

Kvitova has averaged 21.1 games per match through her 44 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 54.5% of the games.

Kvitova has played 33 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 21.5 games per match and 10.0 games per set while winning 53.9% of games.

This is the first time that Shnaider and Kvitova have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.