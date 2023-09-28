DJ LeMahieu vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Thursday at 7:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .243 with 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 58 walks.
- LeMahieu has gotten a hit in 91 of 133 games this year (68.4%), with at least two hits on 23 occasions (17.3%).
- He has gone deep in 10.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36 games this year (27.1%), LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (6.0%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 46 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|64
|.246
|AVG
|.240
|.345
|OBP
|.306
|.398
|SLG
|.380
|20
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|20
|66/34
|K/BB
|57/24
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 193 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Bassitt gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 33rd of the season. He is 15-8 with a 3.74 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 192 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.180 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 30th.
