Egor Gerasimov vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | The Astana Open
On Thursday, Egor Gerasimov meets Bernabe Zapata Miralles (No. 72) in the Round of 32 of The Astana Open.
In this Round of 32 match against Zapata Miralles (+100), Gerasimov is favored to win with -130 odds.
Egor Gerasimov vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles Match Information
- Tournament: The Astana Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Thursday, September 28
- Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)
- Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
- Court Surface: Hard
Egor Gerasimov vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Egor Gerasimov has a 56.5% chance to win.
|Egor Gerasimov
|Bernabe Zapata Miralles
|-130
|Odds to Win Match
|+100
|+4000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+4000
|56.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|50.0%
|2.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.4%
|50.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|49.9
Egor Gerasimov vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles Trends and Insights
- Gerasimov defeated Alexandre Muller 6-4, 7-6 in the qualifying round on Wednesday.
- Zapata Miralles most recently played on August 30, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the US Open and was defeated 4-6, 1-6, 1-6 by No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic.
- Gerasimov has played six matches over the past year (across all court types), and 26.2 games per match (26.2 in best-of-three matches).
- On hard courts, Gerasimov has played four matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.0 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 40.0% of games.
- Zapata Miralles has averaged 23.1 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) through his 48 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 47.0% of the games.
- Zapata Miralles has averaged 20.2 games per match (18.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set in 17 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 40.2% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Gerasimov and Zapata Miralles have not met on the court.
