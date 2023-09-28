On Thursday, Egor Gerasimov meets Bernabe Zapata Miralles (No. 72) in the Round of 32 of The Astana Open.

In this Round of 32 match against Zapata Miralles (+100), Gerasimov is favored to win with -130 odds.

Egor Gerasimov vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles Match Information

Tournament: The Astana Open

The Astana Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Thursday, September 28

Thursday, September 28 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Egor Gerasimov vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Egor Gerasimov has a 56.5% chance to win.

Egor Gerasimov Bernabe Zapata Miralles -130 Odds to Win Match +100 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 56.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 50.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.9

Thursday's The Astana Open Previews & Predictions

Egor Gerasimov vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles Trends and Insights

Gerasimov defeated Alexandre Muller 6-4, 7-6 in the qualifying round on Wednesday.

Zapata Miralles most recently played on August 30, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the US Open and was defeated 4-6, 1-6, 1-6 by No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic.

Gerasimov has played six matches over the past year (across all court types), and 26.2 games per match (26.2 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Gerasimov has played four matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.0 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 40.0% of games.

Zapata Miralles has averaged 23.1 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) through his 48 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 47.0% of the games.

Zapata Miralles has averaged 20.2 games per match (18.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set in 17 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 40.2% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Gerasimov and Zapata Miralles have not met on the court.

