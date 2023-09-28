As of September 28 the New York Giants' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +12500.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +2800

+2800 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Giants Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Giants are 23rd in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+12500), much lower than according to the computer rankings (17th).

The Giants were +6600 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +12500, which is the eighth-biggest change in the entire NFL.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Giants have a 0.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

New York Betting Insights

New York is winless against the spread this season.

One Giants game (out of three) has hit the over this year.

The Giants have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.

New York has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

While the Giants rank 24th in total defense with 361.7 yards allowed per game, they've been a little less successful on offense, ranking fifth-worst (253.3 yards per game).

It's been a tough stretch for the Giants, who rank second-worst in scoring offense (14.3 points per game) and third-worst in scoring defense (32.7 points per game allowed) in 2023.

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones has passed for 562 yards (187.3 per game), completing 64.9%, with two touchdowns and four interceptions in three games.

Also, Jones has rushed for 107 yards and one TD.

Saquon Barkley has run for 114 yards (57.0 per game) and one touchdown in two games.

Barkley also has nine catches for 41 yards and one score.

In three games, Darren Waller has 12 receptions for 132 yards (44.0 per game) and zero scores.

In the passing game, Darius Slayton has scored zero times, hauling in nine balls for 109 yards (36.3 per game).

Micah McFadden has been doing his part on defense, posting 24 tackles and 5.0 TFL for the Giants.

Giants Player Futures

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys L 40-0 +1000 2 September 17 @ Cardinals W 31-28 +50000 3 September 21 @ 49ers L 30-12 +550 4 October 2 Seahawks - +4000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +900 6 October 15 @ Bills - +900 7 October 22 Commanders - +12500 8 October 29 Jets - +15000 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +15000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1000 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +12500 12 November 26 Patriots - +8000 BYE - - - - 14 December 11 Packers - +4000 15 December 17 @ Saints - +4000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +700 17 December 31 Rams - +10000 18 January 7 Eagles - +700

