As of September 28 the New York Giants' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +12500.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +2800

+2800 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Giants Super Bowl Odds Insights

Oddsmakers rate the Giants considerably lower (23rd in the league) than the computer rankings do (17th).

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Giants have experienced the eighth-biggest change this season, falling from +6600 at the start to +12500.

The implied probability of the Giants winning the Super Bowl, based on their +12500 moneyline odds, is 0.8%.

New York Betting Insights

New York is winless against the spread this year.

The Giants have had one game (out of three) go over the total this season.

The Giants have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.

New York has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Giants have been a bottom-five offense this year, ranking fifth-worst with 253.3 yards per contest. On defense, they are ranked 24th in the NFL (361.7 yards allowed per game).

With 14.3 points per game (second-worst) and 32.7 points allowed per game on defense (third-worst), the Giants have been struggling on both sides of the ball this year.

Giants Impact Players

In three games, Daniel Jones has passed for 562 yards (187.3 per game), with two TDs and four INTs, and completing 64.9%.

Also, Jones has run for 107 yards and one TD.

In two games, Saquon Barkley has rushed for 114 yards (57.0 per game) and one TD.

Barkley also has nine catches for 41 yards and one score.

Darren Waller has 12 receptions for 132 yards (44.0 per game) and zero TDs in three games.

In three games, Darius Slayton has nine receptions for 109 yards (36.3 per game) and zero scores.

On defense, Micah McFadden has helped lead the charge with 24 tackles and 5.0 TFL in three games.

Giants Player Futures

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys L 40-0 +1000 2 September 17 @ Cardinals W 31-28 +50000 3 September 21 @ 49ers L 30-12 +550 4 October 2 Seahawks - +4000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +900 6 October 15 @ Bills - +900 7 October 22 Commanders - +12500 8 October 29 Jets - +15000 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +15000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1000 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +12500 12 November 26 Patriots - +8000 BYE - - - - 14 December 11 Packers - +4000 15 December 17 @ Saints - +4000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +700 17 December 31 Rams - +10000 18 January 7 Eagles - +700

Odds are current as of September 28 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.