In the Round of 32 of The Astana Open on Thursday, Jurij Rodionov (ranked No. 107) faces Gregoire Barrere (No. 63).

Against the underdog Rodionov (+110), Barrere is the favorite (-145) to get to the Round of 16.

Gregoire Barrere vs. Jurij Rodionov Match Information

Tournament: The Astana Open

The Astana Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Thursday, September 28

Thursday, September 28 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Gregoire Barrere vs. Jurij Rodionov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Gregoire Barrere has a 59.2% chance to win.

Gregoire Barrere Jurij Rodionov -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +2200 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 51.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.4

Gregoire Barrere vs. Jurij Rodionov Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 of the US Open on August 28, 2023 (his last match), Barrere was dropped by Jakub Mensik 4-6, 6-4, 6-7, 2-6.

Rodionov will look to maintain momentum after a 7-6, 6-4 win over No. 450-ranked Rubin Statham in the qualifying round on Wednesday.

In his 44 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Barrere has played an average of 26.0 games (24.1 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Barrere has played 24 matches over the past year, totaling 24.8 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.4% of games.

In his 30 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Rodionov is averaging 22.3 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.9% of those games.

Rodionov is averaging 20.3 games per match (20.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set through eight matches on hard courts in the past year.

In the lone match between Barrere and Rodionov dating back to 2015, in the Moselle Open qualifying round, Barrere was victorious 6-4, 6-7, 6-2.

In terms of sets, Barrere has taken two versus Rodionov (66.7%), while Rodionov has claimed one.

Barrere and Rodionov have matched up in 31 total games, with Barrere winning 18 and Rodionov claiming 13.

Rodionov and Barrere have matched up one time, and they have averaged 31.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

