Connecticut High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hartford County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hartford County, Connecticut has high school football games on the docket this week, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hartford County, Connecticut High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
East Hartford High School at Glastonbury High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on September 28
- Location: Glastonbury, CT
- Conference: Central Connecticut
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bloomfield High School at Plainville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 28
- Location: Plainville, CT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Newington High School at Manchester High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Manchester, CT
- Conference: Central Connecticut
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Catholic High School at Tolland High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Tolland, CT
- Conference: Central Connecticut
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Conard High School at New Britain High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: New Britain, CT
- Conference: Central Connecticut
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Simsbury High School at Francis T Maloney High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Meriden, CT
- Conference: Central Connecticut
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crosby High School at St. Paul Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Bristol, CT
- Conference: Naugatuck Valley League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Granby Memorial High School at Windsor Locks High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Windsor Locks, CT
- Conference: North Central Connecticut
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.