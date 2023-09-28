Hartford County, Connecticut has high school football games on the docket this week, and information on how to stream them is available here.

Hartford County, Connecticut High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

East Hartford High School at Glastonbury High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on September 28

4:00 PM ET on September 28 Location: Glastonbury, CT

Glastonbury, CT Conference: Central Connecticut

Central Connecticut How to Stream: Watch Here

Bloomfield High School at Plainville High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 28

6:30 PM ET on September 28 Location: Plainville, CT

Plainville, CT How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Newington High School at Manchester High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 29

6:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Manchester, CT

Manchester, CT Conference: Central Connecticut

Central Connecticut How to Stream: Watch Here

East Catholic High School at Tolland High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29

6:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Tolland, CT

Tolland, CT Conference: Central Connecticut

Central Connecticut How to Stream: Watch Here

Conard High School at New Britain High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29

6:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: New Britain, CT

New Britain, CT Conference: Central Connecticut

Central Connecticut How to Stream: Watch Here

Simsbury High School at Francis T Maloney High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29

6:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Meriden, CT

Meriden, CT Conference: Central Connecticut

Central Connecticut How to Stream: Watch Here

Crosby High School at St. Paul Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29

6:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Bristol, CT

Bristol, CT Conference: Naugatuck Valley League

Naugatuck Valley League How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Granby Memorial High School at Windsor Locks High School