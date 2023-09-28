On Thursday, Iga Swiatek (No. 2 in the world) meets Veronika Kudermetova (No. 19) in the quarterfinals of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023.

Swiatek has -1200 odds to grab a spot in the femifinals versus Kudermetova (+650).

Iga Swiatek vs. Veronika Kudermetova Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, September 28

Thursday, September 28 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Iga Swiatek vs. Veronika Kudermetova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has a 92.3% chance to win.

Iga Swiatek Veronika Kudermetova -1200 Odds to Win Match +650 +125 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 92.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 13.3% 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 65.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 34.5

Today's WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Iga Swiatek vs. Veronika Kudermetova Trends and Insights

Swiatek is looking to stay on track after a 6-4, 7-5 win over No. 148-ranked Mai Hontama in Wednesday's Round of 16.

Kudermetova took home the win 6-3, 6-3 versus Kayla Day in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Swiatek has played 77 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 18.5 games per match.

On hard courts, Swiatek has played 47 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 18.6 games per match while winning 63.3% of games.

Kudermetova is averaging 20.9 games per match through her 55 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 51.7% of those games.

On hard courts, Kudermetova has played 32 matches and averaged 20.4 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

Swiatek owns a 4-0 record versus Kudermetova. Their last matchup was a 6-1, 6-1 victory for Swiatek in the Mutua Madrid Open semifinals on May 4, 2023.

In terms of sets, Swiatek has won eight versus Kudermetova (100.0%), while Kudermetova has captured zero.

Swiatek has the edge in 58 total games against Kudermetova, capturing 48 of them.

In four head-to-head matches, Swiatek and Kudermetova have averaged 14.5 games and two sets per match.

