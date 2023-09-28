Iga Swiatek vs. Veronika Kudermetova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023
On Thursday, Iga Swiatek (No. 2 in the world) meets Veronika Kudermetova (No. 19) in the quarterfinals of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023.
Swiatek has -1200 odds to grab a spot in the femifinals versus Kudermetova (+650).
Iga Swiatek vs. Veronika Kudermetova Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Thursday, September 28
- Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Court Surface: Hard
Iga Swiatek vs. Veronika Kudermetova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has a 92.3% chance to win.
|Iga Swiatek
|Veronika Kudermetova
|-1200
|Odds to Win Match
|+650
|+125
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1200
|92.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|13.3%
|44.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|7.7%
|65.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|34.5
Iga Swiatek vs. Veronika Kudermetova Trends and Insights
- Swiatek is looking to stay on track after a 6-4, 7-5 win over No. 148-ranked Mai Hontama in Wednesday's Round of 16.
- Kudermetova took home the win 6-3, 6-3 versus Kayla Day in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
- Swiatek has played 77 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 18.5 games per match.
- On hard courts, Swiatek has played 47 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 18.6 games per match while winning 63.3% of games.
- Kudermetova is averaging 20.9 games per match through her 55 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 51.7% of those games.
- On hard courts, Kudermetova has played 32 matches and averaged 20.4 games per match and 9.5 games per set.
- Swiatek owns a 4-0 record versus Kudermetova. Their last matchup was a 6-1, 6-1 victory for Swiatek in the Mutua Madrid Open semifinals on May 4, 2023.
- In terms of sets, Swiatek has won eight versus Kudermetova (100.0%), while Kudermetova has captured zero.
- Swiatek has the edge in 58 total games against Kudermetova, capturing 48 of them.
- In four head-to-head matches, Swiatek and Kudermetova have averaged 14.5 games and two sets per match.
