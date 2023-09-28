The New York Jets right now have +15000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +2200

+2200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Jets Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Jets are 26th in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+15000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (15th-best).

The Jets' Super Bowl odds have dropped from +1800 at the beginning of the season to +15000, the sixth-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of the Jets winning the Super Bowl, based on their +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.

New York Betting Insights

New York hasn won once against the spread this season.

The Jets have had one game (out of three) go over the total this season.

The Jets have not played as the moneyline favorite this season.

New York has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

While the Jets rank 20th in total defense with 351.3 yards allowed per game, they've been slightly less successful on offense, ranking worst (225.0 yards per game).

The Jets rank worst in scoring offense (14.0 points per game), but they've been slightly better on defense, ranking 12th with 20.3 points allowed per contest.

Jets Impact Players

In three games, Garrett Wilson has 12 catches for 165 yards (55.0 per game) and two TDs.

In three games, Zach Wilson has thrown for 467 yards (155.7 per game), with two touchdowns and four interceptions, completing 52.4%.

On the ground, Zach Wilson has scored zero TDs and accumulated 43 yards.

In three games, Breece Hall has run for 154 yards (51.3 per game) and zero scores.

In the passing game, Allen Lazard has scored zero times, catching seven balls for 108 yards (36.0 per game).

Jordan Whitehead has registered three picks to go with 21 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended in three games for the Jets.

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills W 22-16 +900 2 September 17 @ Cowboys L 30-10 +1000 3 September 24 Patriots L 15-10 +8000 4 October 1 Chiefs - +600 5 October 8 @ Broncos - +20000 6 October 15 Eagles - +700 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Giants - +12500 9 November 6 Chargers - +2500 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +15000 11 November 19 @ Bills - +900 12 November 24 Dolphins - +900 13 December 3 Falcons - +5000 14 December 10 Texans - +40000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +900 16 December 24 Commanders - +12500 17 December 28 @ Browns - +2500 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +8000

Odds are current as of September 28 at 5:13 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.