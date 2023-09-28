The New York Jets have +15000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 26th-ranked in the league as of September 28.

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +2200

+2200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Jets Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Jets are 26th in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+15000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (15th-best).

The Jets were +1800 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +15000, which is the sixth-biggest change in the entire league.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Jets have a 0.7% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

New York Betting Insights

New York has posted one win against the spread this season.

One of the Jets' three games this season has gone over the point total.

The Jets have not played as the moneyline favorite this season.

New York has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

The Jets have been a bottom-five offense this year, ranking worst with 225.0 yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, they are ranked 20th in the NFL (351.3 yards allowed per game).

The Jets rank worst in scoring offense (14.0 points per game), but they've been a little better on defense, ranking 12th with 20.3 points allowed per game.

Jets Impact Players

Garrett Wilson has 12 receptions for 165 yards (55.0 per game) and two TDs in three games.

Zach Wilson has passed for 467 yards (155.7 per game), completing 52.4%, with two touchdowns and four interceptions in three games.

Also, Zach Wilson has run for 43 yards and zero scores.

Breece Hall has rushed for 154 yards (51.3 per game) and zero scores in three games.

In the passing game, Allen Lazard has scored zero times, catching seven balls for 108 yards (36.0 per game).

Jordan Whitehead has registered three picks to go with 21 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended in three games for the Jets.

Jets Player Futures

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills W 22-16 +900 2 September 17 @ Cowboys L 30-10 +1000 3 September 24 Patriots L 15-10 +8000 4 October 1 Chiefs - +600 5 October 8 @ Broncos - +20000 6 October 15 Eagles - +700 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Giants - +12500 9 November 6 Chargers - +2500 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +15000 11 November 19 @ Bills - +900 12 November 24 Dolphins - +900 13 December 3 Falcons - +5000 14 December 10 Texans - +40000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +900 16 December 24 Commanders - +12500 17 December 28 @ Browns - +2500 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +8000

