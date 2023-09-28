Jets Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The New York Jets have +15000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 26th-ranked in the league as of September 28.
Watch the Jets this season on Fubo!
Jets Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +2200
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Jets to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Jets Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Jets are 26th in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+15000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (15th-best).
- The Jets were +1800 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +15000, which is the sixth-biggest change in the entire league.
- Based on their moneyline odds, the Jets have a 0.7% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
New York Betting Insights
- New York has posted one win against the spread this season.
- One of the Jets' three games this season has gone over the point total.
- The Jets have not played as the moneyline favorite this season.
- New York has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.
- The Jets have been a bottom-five offense this year, ranking worst with 225.0 yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, they are ranked 20th in the NFL (351.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Jets rank worst in scoring offense (14.0 points per game), but they've been a little better on defense, ranking 12th with 20.3 points allowed per game.
Jets Impact Players
- Garrett Wilson has 12 receptions for 165 yards (55.0 per game) and two TDs in three games.
- Zach Wilson has passed for 467 yards (155.7 per game), completing 52.4%, with two touchdowns and four interceptions in three games.
- Also, Zach Wilson has run for 43 yards and zero scores.
- Breece Hall has rushed for 154 yards (51.3 per game) and zero scores in three games.
- In the passing game, Allen Lazard has scored zero times, catching seven balls for 108 yards (36.0 per game).
- Jordan Whitehead has registered three picks to go with 21 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended in three games for the Jets.
Bet on Jets to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Jets Player Futures
2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|Bills
|W 22-16
|+900
|2
|September 17
|@ Cowboys
|L 30-10
|+1000
|3
|September 24
|Patriots
|L 15-10
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|5
|October 8
|@ Broncos
|-
|+20000
|6
|October 15
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ Giants
|-
|+12500
|9
|November 6
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|10
|November 12
|@ Raiders
|-
|+15000
|11
|November 19
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|12
|November 24
|Dolphins
|-
|+900
|13
|December 3
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
|14
|December 10
|Texans
|-
|+40000
|15
|December 17
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+900
|16
|December 24
|Commanders
|-
|+12500
|17
|December 28
|@ Browns
|-
|+2500
|18
|January 7
|@ Patriots
|-
|+8000
Odds are current as of September 28 at 7:18 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.