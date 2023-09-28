Jets Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 28 the New York Jets' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +15000, put them 26th in the NFL.
Jets Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +2200
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000
Jets Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Jets are 26th in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+15000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (15th-best).
- The Jets were +1800 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +15000, which is the sixth-biggest change in the entire NFL.
- With odds of +15000, the Jets have been given a 0.7% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
New York Betting Insights
- New York has one win against the spread this season.
- One Jets game (out of three) has gone over the point total this year.
- The Jets have not played as the moneyline favorite this season.
- New York has won one of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.
- The Jets have been a bottom-five offense this year, ranking worst with 225 yards per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, they are ranked 20th in the NFL (351.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Jets have been a bottom-five scoring offense this season, ranking worst with 14 points per contest. Defensively, they are ranked 12th in the NFL (20.3 points allowed per game).
Jets Impact Players
- Garrett Wilson has 12 receptions for 165 yards (55.0 per game) and two TDs in three games.
- In three games, Zach Wilson has thrown for 467 yards (155.7 per game), with two touchdowns and four interceptions, completing 52.4%.
- Also, Zach Wilson has rushed for 43 yards and zero scores.
- In three games, Breece Hall has rushed for 154 yards (51.3 per game) and zero scores.
- In the passing game, Allen Lazard has scored zero times, hauling in seven balls for 108 yards (36.0 per game).
- In three games for the Jets, Jordan Whitehead has totaled 1.0 TFL, 21 tackles, and three interceptions.
Jets Player Futures
2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|Bills
|W 22-16
|+900
|2
|September 17
|@ Cowboys
|L 30-10
|+1000
|3
|September 24
|Patriots
|L 15-10
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|5
|October 8
|@ Broncos
|-
|+20000
|6
|October 15
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ Giants
|-
|+12500
|9
|November 6
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|10
|November 12
|@ Raiders
|-
|+15000
|11
|November 19
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|12
|November 24
|Dolphins
|-
|+900
|13
|December 3
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
|14
|December 10
|Texans
|-
|+40000
|15
|December 17
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+900
|16
|December 24
|Commanders
|-
|+12500
|17
|December 28
|@ Browns
|-
|+2500
|18
|January 7
|@ Patriots
|-
|+8000
