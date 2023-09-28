Lloyd Harris vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
On Thursday, Tomas Martin Etcheverry (No. 31 in the world) takes on Lloyd Harris (No. 149) in the Round of 32 of the China Open.
With -275 odds, Harris is the favorite against Etcheverry (+210) in this matchup.
Lloyd Harris vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Thursday, September 28
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Lloyd Harris vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Lloyd Harris has a 73.3% chance to win.
|Lloyd Harris
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|-275
|Odds to Win Match
|+210
|+6600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+15000
|73.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|32.3%
|1.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.7%
|57.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|42.6
Lloyd Harris vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Trends and Insights
- In the qualifying round on Wednesday, Harris beat Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-0.
- In his most recent match on September 24, 2023, Etcheverry lost 1-6, 2-6 against Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinals of the Zhuhai Championships.
- Through 28 matches over the past year (across all court types), Harris has played 25.8 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.5% of them.
- Harris has played 15 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 25.5 games per match (21.0 in best-of-three matches).
- In the past year, Etcheverry has played 50 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.7% of the games. He averages 25.2 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.
- In 16 matches on hard courts in the past year, Etcheverry has averaged 24.5 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.3 games per set, winning 46.9% of those games.
- This is the first time that Harris and Etcheverry have played in the last five years.
