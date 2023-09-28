On Thursday, Tomas Martin Etcheverry (No. 31 in the world) takes on Lloyd Harris (No. 149) in the Round of 32 of the China Open.

With -275 odds, Harris is the favorite against Etcheverry (+210) in this matchup.

Lloyd Harris vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Thursday, September 28

Thursday, September 28 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Lloyd Harris vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lloyd Harris has a 73.3% chance to win.

Lloyd Harris Tomas Martin Etcheverry -275 Odds to Win Match +210 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 57.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.6

Thursday's China Open Previews & Predictions

Lloyd Harris vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Wednesday, Harris beat Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-0.

In his most recent match on September 24, 2023, Etcheverry lost 1-6, 2-6 against Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinals of the Zhuhai Championships.

Through 28 matches over the past year (across all court types), Harris has played 25.8 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.5% of them.

Harris has played 15 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 25.5 games per match (21.0 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Etcheverry has played 50 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.7% of the games. He averages 25.2 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.

In 16 matches on hard courts in the past year, Etcheverry has averaged 24.5 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.3 games per set, winning 46.9% of those games.

This is the first time that Harris and Etcheverry have played in the last five years.

