Lucia Bronzetti (No. 65 ranking) will face Linda Fruhvirtova (No. 117) in the quarterfinals of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 on Thursday, September 28.

In the Quarterfinal, Bronzetti is the favorite against Fruhvirtova, with -175 odds against the underdog's +135.

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, September 28

Thursday, September 28 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lucia Bronzetti has a 63.6% chance to win.

Lucia Bronzetti Linda Fruhvirtova -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +650 Odds to Win Tournament +1100 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 13.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 8.3% 53.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.3

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Bronzetti eliminated No. 88-ranked Kateryna Baindl, 6-3, 6-3.

Fruhvirtova will look to stay on track after a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 victory over No. 40-ranked Anna Blinkova in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Bronzetti has played 32 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 21.2 games per match.

In her 16 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Bronzetti has played an average of 22.0 games.

Fruhvirtova has played 37 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 21.3 games per match and winning 46.0% of those games.

On hard courts, Fruhvirtova has played 24 matches and averaged 21.5 games per match and 8.9 games per set.

This is the first time that Bronzetti and Fruhvirtova have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

