Lucia Bronzetti vs. Linda Fruhvirtova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023
Lucia Bronzetti (No. 65 ranking) will face Linda Fruhvirtova (No. 117) in the quarterfinals of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 on Thursday, September 28.
In the Quarterfinal, Bronzetti is the favorite against Fruhvirtova, with -175 odds against the underdog's +135.
Lucia Bronzetti vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Thursday, September 28
- Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center
- Location: Ningbo, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Lucia Bronzetti vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Lucia Bronzetti has a 63.6% chance to win.
|Lucia Bronzetti
|Linda Fruhvirtova
|-175
|Odds to Win Match
|+135
|+650
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1100
|63.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|42.6%
|13.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|8.3%
|53.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46.3
Lucia Bronzetti vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Bronzetti eliminated No. 88-ranked Kateryna Baindl, 6-3, 6-3.
- Fruhvirtova will look to stay on track after a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 victory over No. 40-ranked Anna Blinkova in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
- Bronzetti has played 32 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 21.2 games per match.
- In her 16 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Bronzetti has played an average of 22.0 games.
- Fruhvirtova has played 37 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 21.3 games per match and winning 46.0% of those games.
- On hard courts, Fruhvirtova has played 24 matches and averaged 21.5 games per match and 8.9 games per set.
- This is the first time that Bronzetti and Fruhvirtova have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
