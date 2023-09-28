Marton Fucsovics vs. Sebastian Ofner: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | The Astana Open
In a match slated for Thursday, Sebastian Ofner (No. 58 in rankings) will meet Marton Fucsovics (No. 57) in the Round of 32 of The Astana Open.
In this Round of 32 matchup versus Ofner (+155), Fucsovics is the favorite with -200 odds.
Marton Fucsovics vs. Sebastian Ofner Match Information
- Tournament: The Astana Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Thursday, September 28
- Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)
- Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
- Court Surface: Hard
Marton Fucsovics vs. Sebastian Ofner Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Marton Fucsovics has a 66.7% chance to win.
|Marton Fucsovics
|Sebastian Ofner
|-200
|Odds to Win Match
|+155
|+1800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+3300
|66.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|39.2%
|5.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.9%
|54.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.5
Marton Fucsovics vs. Sebastian Ofner Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 64 of the US Open on August 30, 2023 (his most recent match), Fucsovics lost to Rinky Hijikata 1-6, 2-6, 1-6.
- In the US Open (his previous tournament), Ofner was beaten in the Round of 64 by No. 10-ranked Frances Tiafoe, 3-6, 1-6, 4-6.
- Fucsovics has played 44 matches over the past year across all court types, and 26.3 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches).
- On hard courts, Fucsovics has played 23 matches over the past year, totaling 26.3 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 48.8% of games.
- In the past year, Ofner has played 29 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 52.1% of the games. He averages 26.2 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.
- On hard courts, Ofner has played six matches and averaged 27.3 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.9 games per set.
- Fucsovics and Ofner have not matched up against each other since 2015.
