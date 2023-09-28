In a match slated for Thursday, Sebastian Ofner (No. 58 in rankings) will meet Marton Fucsovics (No. 57) in the Round of 32 of The Astana Open.

In this Round of 32 matchup versus Ofner (+155), Fucsovics is the favorite with -200 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marton Fucsovics vs. Sebastian Ofner Match Information

Tournament: The Astana Open

The Astana Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Thursday, September 28

Thursday, September 28 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marton Fucsovics vs. Sebastian Ofner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marton Fucsovics has a 66.7% chance to win.

Marton Fucsovics Sebastian Ofner -200 Odds to Win Match +155 +1800 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 5.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 54.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's The Astana Open Previews & Predictions

Marton Fucsovics vs. Sebastian Ofner Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 of the US Open on August 30, 2023 (his most recent match), Fucsovics lost to Rinky Hijikata 1-6, 2-6, 1-6.

In the US Open (his previous tournament), Ofner was beaten in the Round of 64 by No. 10-ranked Frances Tiafoe, 3-6, 1-6, 4-6.

Fucsovics has played 44 matches over the past year across all court types, and 26.3 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Fucsovics has played 23 matches over the past year, totaling 26.3 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 48.8% of games.

In the past year, Ofner has played 29 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 52.1% of the games. He averages 26.2 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.

On hard courts, Ofner has played six matches and averaged 27.3 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.9 games per set.

Fucsovics and Ofner have not matched up against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.