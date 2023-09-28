In the China Open Round of 32 on Thursday, No. 48-ranked Matteo Arnaldi meets No. 51 Jeffrey John Wolf.

Wolf is favored (-155) in this match, compared to the underdog Arnaldi, who is +120.

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Thursday, September 28

Thursday, September 28 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jeffrey John Wolf has a 60.8% chance to win.

Matteo Arnaldi Jeffrey John Wolf +120 Odds to Win Match -155 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 46.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.3

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Trends and Insights

Arnaldi is coming off a 6-3, 6-2 victory over No. 50-ranked Aleksandar Vukic in Tuesday's qualifying round.

Wolf reached the Round of 32 by defeating No. 43-ranked Max Purcell 6-3, 6-0 on Tuesday.

Arnaldi has played 43 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 25.1 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches).

Arnaldi has played 23.7 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 20 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In his 55 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Wolf is averaging 24.1 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 52.0% of those games.

Wolf is averaging 24.3 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set in 37 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Arnaldi and Wolf have not played against each other.

