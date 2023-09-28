Matteo Arnaldi vs. Jeffrey John Wolf: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
In the China Open Round of 32 on Thursday, No. 48-ranked Matteo Arnaldi meets No. 51 Jeffrey John Wolf.
Wolf is favored (-155) in this match, compared to the underdog Arnaldi, who is +120.
Matteo Arnaldi vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Thursday, September 28
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Matteo Arnaldi vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jeffrey John Wolf has a 60.8% chance to win.
|Matteo Arnaldi
|Jeffrey John Wolf
|+120
|Odds to Win Match
|-155
|+6600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+6600
|45.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|60.8%
|1.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.5%
|46.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|53.3
Matteo Arnaldi vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Trends and Insights
- Arnaldi is coming off a 6-3, 6-2 victory over No. 50-ranked Aleksandar Vukic in Tuesday's qualifying round.
- Wolf reached the Round of 32 by defeating No. 43-ranked Max Purcell 6-3, 6-0 on Tuesday.
- Arnaldi has played 43 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 25.1 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches).
- Arnaldi has played 23.7 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 20 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- In his 55 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Wolf is averaging 24.1 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 52.0% of those games.
- Wolf is averaging 24.3 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set in 37 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
- Dating back to 2015, Arnaldi and Wolf have not played against each other.
