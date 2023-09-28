On Thursday, Maria Sakkari (No. 6 in the world) faces Misaki Doi (No. 331) in the Round of 16 of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023.

In the Round of 16, Sakkari is the favorite against Doi, with -1000 odds against the underdog's +550.

Misaki Doi vs. Maria Sakkari Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, September 28

Thursday, September 28 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Misaki Doi vs. Maria Sakkari Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Sakkari has a 90.9% chance to win.

Misaki Doi Maria Sakkari +550 Odds to Win Match -1000 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +650 15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 90.9% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 13.3% 38 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62

Thursday's WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Misaki Doi vs. Maria Sakkari Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 49-ranked Petra Martic 7-5, 6-2 on Tuesday, Doi reached the Round of 16.

On September 23, 2023, Sakkari won her most recent match, 7-5, 6-3, over Caroline Dolehide in the finals of the Abierto Guadalajara.

In her seven matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Doi has played an average of 17.7 games.

Doi has played seven matches on hard courts over the past year, and 17.7 games per match.

In her 60 matches in the past year across all court types, Sakkari is averaging 22.2 games per match and winning 53.6% of those games.

Sakkari has averaged 22.7 games per match and 9.6 games per set through 44 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 53.9% of those games.

This is the first time that Doi and Sakkari have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

