On Thursday, Ons Jabeur (No. 7 in the world) takes on Vera Zvonareva in the quarterfinals of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023.

Jabeur is getting -1000 odds to win versus Zvonareva (+550).

Ons Jabeur vs. Vera Zvonareva Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, September 28

Thursday, September 28 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Ons Jabeur vs. Vera Zvonareva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ons Jabeur has a 90.9% chance to win.

Ons Jabeur Vera Zvonareva -1000 Odds to Win Match +550 +160 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 90.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 15.4% 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 64.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.2

Thursday's WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Ons Jabeur vs. Vera Zvonareva Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Jabeur defeated No. 107-ranked Tamara Korpatsch, 6-3, 6-2.

In her most recent scheduled match, Zvonareva got a walkover win over Clara Tauson at the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023.

Jabeur has played 42 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 21.7 games per match.

Jabeur has played 18 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 23.8 games per match.

In the past 12 months, Zvonareva has played 14 total matches (across all court types), winning 46.0% of the games. She averages 20.6 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

Zvonareva has played eight matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 18.4 games per match and 9.2 games per set while winning 44.9% of games.

In the lone match between Jabeur and Zvonareva dating back to 2015, in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Round of 32, Jabeur came out on top 6-2, 2-6, 7-5.

In three total sets against one another, Jabeur has won two, while Zvonareva has secured one.

Jabeur has bettered Zvonareva in 15 of 28 total games between them, good for a 53.6% win rate.

In their one match against each other, Jabeur and Zvonareva are averaging 28.0 games and 3.0 sets.

