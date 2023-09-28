The New England Patriots have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 18th-ranked in the league as of September 28.

Watch the Patriots this season on Fubo!

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Patriots to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Patriots Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+8000), the Patriots are 18th in the NFL. They are way higher than that, 12th-best, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Patriots have experienced the 15th-smallest change this season, falling from +6600 at the start to +8000.

The Patriots have a 1.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

New England Betting Insights

New England has posted one win against the spread this year.

One Patriots game (out of three) has gone over the point total this year.

The Patriots have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.

New England has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Patriots rank 13th in total offense this year (342.7 yards per game), but they've been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 270.3 yards allowed per game.

From an offensive standpoint, the Patriots rank 26th in the NFL with 17.3 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank ninth in points allowed (270.3 points allowed per contest).

Patriots Impact Players

Mac Jones has passed for 748 yards (249.3 per game), completing 64.8%, with five touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.

Jones also has rushed for 53 yards and zero scores.

Rhamondre Stevenson has run for 134 yards (44.7 per game) and one touchdown in three games.

In the passing game, Stevenson has scored zero times, with 10 receptions for 77 yards.

In the passing game, Kendrick Bourne has scored two times, hauling in 14 balls for 139 yards (46.3 per game).

In the passing game, Hunter Henry has scored two times, hauling in 13 balls for 125 yards (41.7 per game).

In three games for the Patriots, Matthew Judon has totaled 4.0 sacks and 5.0 TFL and 11 tackles.

Bet on Patriots to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Patriots Player Futures

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles L 25-20 +700 2 September 17 Dolphins L 24-17 +900 3 September 24 @ Jets W 15-10 +15000 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1000 5 October 8 Saints - +4000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +15000 7 October 22 Bills - +900 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +900 9 November 5 Commanders - +12500 10 November 12 Colts - +12500 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Giants - +12500 13 December 3 Chargers - +2500 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +3500 15 December 18 Chiefs - +600 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +20000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +900 18 January 7 Jets - +15000

Odds are current as of September 28 at 7:15 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.